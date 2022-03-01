News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
NATO won't send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv
NATO won't send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw all its forces.

He noted that the Alliance will not send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv, because it does not want to become part of the conflict, Reuters reported.

The Russian attack is completely unacceptable, and it is supported by Belarus, Stoltenberg said after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

NATO is a defensive alliance, we do not want conflict with Russia. Russia must immediately stop the war, withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and engage in diplomatic efforts in good faith, he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Unites States boycott Russian vodka
In accordance with the order, state agencies and institutions are ordered to stop relations with Russian legal entities...
 Russian aviation authority extends ban on flights to 11 airports in Russian south until March 8
Flights are thus still limited to the following airports...
 Boris Johnson rejects calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine
The journalist, Daria Kaleniuk held back tears as she told the prime minister the West was “afraid” to act...
 Why Armenia supported Russia at Council of Europe?
Ruling force MP Eduard Aghajanyan explained…
 Bennett says Israel protects its interests by communicating with Russia and Ukraine
The State of Israel has taken a balanced and responsible position from the very beginning...
 What problems do Armenians living in Ukraine face?
Many of them are leaving their places of residence, and are mainly going to Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos