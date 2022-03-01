NATO won't send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw all its forces.
He noted that the Alliance will not send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv, because it does not want to become part of the conflict, Reuters reported.
The Russian attack is completely unacceptable, and it is supported by Belarus, Stoltenberg said after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
NATO is a defensive alliance, we do not want conflict with Russia. Russia must immediately stop the war, withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and engage in diplomatic efforts in good faith, he added.