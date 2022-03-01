Hungary supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership

Hungary supports the initiative of eight leaders of the European Union member states to start membership talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said, Reuters reports.
"Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, referring to a proposal by the presidents of three Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Slovenia
The presidents of eight Central and Eastern European countries called on the EU member states to immediately grant Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country and start membership negotiations.
"The Hungarian people did not want this war, Hungarians want peace and we are doing all we can to ensure that peace is restored as soon as possible," Szijjarto said, urging talks between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the standoff.
Szijjártó expressed solidarity with Ukraine, saying that Hungary supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
The Hungarian police said that 62,736 refugees had arrived in Hungary from Ukraine since the invasion began. Most of them plan to move to Western Europe.