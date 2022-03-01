News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Hungary supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership
Hungary supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Hungary supports the initiative of eight leaders of the European Union member states to start membership talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said, Reuters reports.

"Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, referring to a proposal by the presidents of three Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Slovenia

The presidents of eight Central and Eastern European countries called on the EU member states to immediately grant Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country and start membership negotiations.

"The Hungarian people did not want this war, Hungarians want peace and we are doing all we can to ensure that peace is restored as soon as possible," Szijjarto said, urging talks between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the standoff.

Szijjártó expressed solidarity with Ukraine, saying that Hungary supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The Hungarian police said that 62,736 refugees had arrived in Hungary from Ukraine since the invasion began. Most of them plan to move to Western Europe.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Canada closes its waters and ports to Russian ships
Canada has already closed its airspace to Russian aircraft...
 UN: UN says some 660,000 fled Ukraine so far amid Russian invasion
We stress that there must be no discrimination against any person or group...
 UK passes law banning all ships related to Russia from entering its ports
The UK has passed a law banning all ships that have any connection to Russia...
 Ursula von der Leyen on Russian aggression against Ukraine
“At the speed of light, the European Union has adopted three waves of heavy sanctions against Russia's financial system...
 Blinken accuses Russia of killing Ukrainian civilians
"They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water...
 Greece supports EU sanctions against Russia
"Greece was always on the right side of history and we are doing the same today...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos