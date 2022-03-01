Bennett says Israel protects its interests by communicating with Russia and Ukraine

Israel has been working since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to help where possible, protecting its interests, said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, speaking at the headquarters of the Mossad, according to The Times of Israel.
The State of Israel has taken a balanced and responsible position from the very beginning, which allows us not only to protect our interests, but also to help. Allows you to be one of the few who can communicate directly with both parties and help where needed. And we help, quietly, the head of the Israeli government noted.