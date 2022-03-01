Greece supports EU sanctions against Russia following its illegal invasion of Ukraine and is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, Reuters reported.

"Greece was always on the right side of history and we are doing the same today. For Greece there are no dilemmas, we are on the side of Ukraine, freedom and democracy."

He said that Russia's invasion has awakened old nightmares of war as Russia attempts to dismember Ukraine.

"The European Union was born out of the ashes of World War Two. It responded with the largest package of sanctions it has ever launched. The EU's actions awaken the world's public opinion, they are the intangible force of democracy," he said.

Mitsotakis said the EU must also support countries and businesses against further energy price hikes.

"We cannot rule out attempts by Russia to blackmail. We all realize this...will disrupt global supplies and probably trigger a further rise in (energy) prices," said Mitsotakis.

"But we all agree it is the one-off price European people will pay for defending the values which are the foundations of our continent."

Greece has spent more than €2 billion on subsidizing energy bills for households, businesses and farmers since September to cushion the impact of record gas prices. Mitsotakis said government aid would continue until the energy crisis was over.