Russian aviation authority extends ban on flights to 11 airports in Russian south until March 8

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency extends the ban on flights to 11 airports in the central part and south of the Russian Federation until March 8, the agency said in a statement, Interfax reports.
The regime of temporary restriction of flights to Russian airports in the south and central part of Russia has been extended until March 8, 2022, 03:45 Moscow time, the agency said.
Flights are thus still limited to the following airports: Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, Elista.
The rest of Russia's airports, including international ones, are operating normally, the Federal Air Transport Agency notes.
“In order to organize the transportation of passengers to closed airports, Russian airlines are recommended to organize the transportation of passengers along alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow,” the agency added.