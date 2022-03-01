News
Canada to file a petition with ICC against Russia for crimes against humanity
Canada to file a petition with ICC against Russia for crimes against humanity
Canada will ask the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, Reuters reports.

The ICC prosecutor's office said it would seek court approval to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, just days after Russia's invasion of the neighboring country.

Today, Canada will also file a petition with the International Criminal Court against Russia for crimes against humanity and war crimes. It was important for us to show that we are unshakable in terms of our support for Ukraine, she said.
