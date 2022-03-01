President says Romania should increase its defense spending to 2.5% of GDP

Russia bans foreign currency exports over $10,000

Queen Elizabeth II returns to her royal duties

Turkey does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia

Prince Charles calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine brutal aggression

Mexico not to impose any economic sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy: Biden rules out no-fly zone over Ukraine

Protest in Tbilisi demanding PM's resignation over Ukraine stance

Canada to file a petition with ICC against Russia for crimes against humanity

EU considers banning Russian ships from entering European ports

All IEA member countries agree to release 60 million barrels of oil

Italy PM: Italy can cope without gas supplies from Russia

European Parliament backs resolution granting Ukraine EU accession candidate status

Zelenskyy says he had phone talk with Biden

Erdogan: Turkey will support any NATO and EU enlargement

French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse rejects Turkey's EU accession prospects

NEWS.am digest: Ukraine-Russia talks in Belarus yield to results, blasts in Kharkiv intensified

Viva-MTS: Modernization of the network's central connection system to be carried out Tuesday night

Canada closes its waters and ports to Russian ships

Zelenskyy calls on NATO to impose no-fly zone and demands security guarantees

UN: UN says some 660,000 fled Ukraine so far

UK passes law banning all ships related to Russia from entering its ports

Ursula von der Leyen on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Blinken accuses Russia of killing Ukrainian civilians

Greece supports EU sanctions against Russia

China hopes Russia and Ukraine will continue to support process of dialogue

Armenia FM and UN representative discuss POWs issue

Hungary supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for March 2

Ambassador: Ukraine to urgently purchase more UAVs from Turkey

Bloomberg names Russian banks EU plans to disconnect from SWIFT

SWIFT says it expects list of Russian banks to disconnect

Unites States boycotts Russian vodka

NATO sees no need to change level of combat readiness of nuclear weapons

Karabakh President holds Security Council meeting

Russian aviation authority extends ban on flights to 11 airports in Russian south until March 8

Dollar, euro continue to rise in Armenia

Boris Johnson rejects calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine

Why Armenia supported Russia at Council of Europe?

Quake hits Georgian border with Azerbaijan

Bennett says Israel protects its interests by communicating with Russia and Ukraine

NATO won't send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv

FM draws ICRC head's attention to urgency of returning 38 Armenian POWs, civilians detained in Azerbaijan

What problems do Armenians living in Ukraine face?

Ruling power lawmaker: Armenia cannot affect situation on Ukraine in any way

Lavrov says it is unacceptable that US nuclear weapons are located on European member states territory

Artsakh President discusses state assistance program for fulfillment of loan obligations

Zelenskyy recalls ambassadors from Georgia and Kyrgyzstan

Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with Canada colleague

Zelenskyy to address European Parliament today

Russia Federal Agency for Air Transport views Armenia as option to move Russians out from abroad

Judge considers Armenia former deputy PM, now MP Armen Gevorgyan's absence from courtroom ‘disrespectful’

Natural gas price to rise in Armenia as of April 1

Copper price is stable

California church shooting kills 5

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan criminal case trial resuming

EU threatens Russia with total economic and financial war

Armenia parliament to not debate on draft statement condemning ‘Shushi Declaration’

Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Karabakh

Turkey to continue overseeing implementation of Montreux Convention

Armenia acting President receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe

International Criminal Court announces opening investigation into events in Ukraine

324 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Legislature acting speaker: Cooperation with EU is of special importance to Armenia

Oil rises in price

MPs observe minute of silence in honor of March 2008 tragedy victims

Armenia PM pays tribute to victims of March 2008 tragedy in Yerevan

Zelenskyy comments on first round of Ukraine-Russia talks

Armenia parliament kicks off regular sittings

Psaki: US is largest provider of assistance to Ukraine

Macron speaks about conversation with Putin

Armenia FM, Director General of UN at Geneva discuss humanitarian issues in Artsakh due to 44-day war

US declares 12 Russia diplomats at UN persona non grata

Newspaper: Artsakh is having closer relations with Russia

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia PMs dissatisfied with Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter actions

France to move its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv

Blinken thanks Turkey for implementing the Montreux Convention

White House rejects suggested 'no-fly' zone over Ukraine

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance blocks accounts of Russian clients subject to sanctions

Russia MFA: Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is not cold war, but very hot war

Norway to send weapons to Ukraine

Turkey's six opposition party leaders vow to end presidential system

Hungary to not allow lethal weapons transit to Ukraine through its territory

Turkey to use its powers under Montreux Convention to prevent crisis in Ukraine

Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs

Turkey and Pakistan intend to develop a fifth-generation fighter

Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks

Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians

NEWS.am digest: Latest on Ukraine-Russia talks in Belarus, Pashinyan to visit Moscow in April

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded

Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson

Zelenskyy signs Ukraine's bid for EU membership

Putin signs decree imposing special economic measures regarding US unfriendly actions

Stakes are high for Turkey: Will Ankara block passage of Russian ships through its waters?

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan continues to violate rights of Armenia and Karabakh residents

Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine

Iranian MFA: Over 98 percent of draft agreement on Iranian deal revival prepared

Swiss Federal Council says it will immediately impose sanctions against Russia

Filippo Grandi: More than 500,000 people fled Ukraine

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations continue