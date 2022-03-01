News
Prince Charles calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine brutal aggression
Prince Charles calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine brutal aggression
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles called Russia's invasion of Ukraine brutal aggression and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainians, AP reported.

He made the announcement during a speech in memory of British MP David Amess, who was assassinated last year. He called it an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself" and compared it with the events in Ukraine. 

Members of the royal family rarely interfere in political affairs, adhering to the constitutional rule that they must remain neutral.
