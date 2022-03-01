Talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for March 2

The day before, talks were held between the Ukrainian and Russian sides on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. The next talks are scheduled for March 2, Zerkalo Nedeli reports.
According to the Commander-in-Chief, sources in Ukrainian diplomacy outlined some of the requirements that the Russians put forward.
“Ukraine asked for a “silence regime” until the next meeting. However, the Russian side did not promise it. In particular, on March 1, an air strike was carried out on Freedom Square in Kharkiv,” the report says.