Tuesday
March 01
China hopes Russia and Ukraine will continue to support process of dialogue
China hopes Russia and Ukraine will continue to support process of dialogue
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

China always supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts contributing to the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis and welcomes the start of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

His remarks came at a regular press conference while responding to a question about the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, which took place in the Gomel region of Belarus on Monday.

Wang Wenbin said that China hopes the two sides will continue to support the dialogue and negotiation process and seek a political solution that takes into account the reasonable security concerns of both sides, ensures common security in Europe, and promotes long-term order and stability in Europe.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
