Queen Elizabeth II returns to her royal duties

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's recovery from the coronavirus appears to be well underway as she held two virtual audiences with foreign ambassadors at Windsor Castle today, nine days after being infected.
The 95-year-old queen felt well enough to speak with diplomats who were at Buckingham Palace.
Today, Elizabeth II received Carles Jordan Madero, who presented his credentials to the British Queen as the Ambassador of Andorra to St. James's Court.
She also received Kedella Yunus Hamidi, who this morning presented his credentials at St. James Court as Ambassador of the Republic of Chad.
The Queen was also due to meet with hundreds of members of the diplomatic corps, but Buckingham Palace said on Saturday that she had taken the Foreign Secretary's advice to postpone the event.
The decision was made in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It is known that Elizabeth II postponed such virtual meetings for two days on February 20 after receiving a positive test result for coronavirus.
Buckingham Palace said the Queen had "mild cold-like symptoms" but continued to perform light duties during her illness.