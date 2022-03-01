News
Blinken accuses Russia of killing Ukrainian civilians
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of killing Ukrainian civilians, telling the UN Human Rights Council that the Russian Armed Forces are " hitting schools, hospitals and residential buildings."

"They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity," Blinken said. "Civilian buses, cars, and even ambulances have been shelled. Russia is doing this every day across Ukraine," Blinken added.

He said that Russian "crimes" in Ukraine are "growing by the hour".

Blinken said the urgent debate on Ukraine scheduled for Thursday, where a resolution presented by Kyiv and allies would lead to an international investigation into the violations, was an important step towards ensuring documentation and accountability.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
