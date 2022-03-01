News
Ursula von der Leyen on Russian aggression against Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

War has returned to Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

“This is a moment of truth for Europe. This is a clash between the rule of law and the rule of the gun; between democracies and autocracies; between a rules-based order and a world of naked aggression. How we respond today to what Russia is doing will determine the future of the international system. The destiny of Ukraine is at stake, but our own fate also lies in the balance,” she said.

“At the speed of light, the European Union has adopted three waves of heavy sanctions against Russia's financial system, its high-tech industries and its corrupt elite. I am well aware that these sanctions will come at a cost for our economy, too,” she admitted.

“We have endured two years of pandemic. And we all wished that we could focus on our economic and social recovery. But I believe that the people of Europe understand very well that we must stand up against this cruel aggression,” Von der Leyen said.

She also spoke directly to the citizens of Russia. Russia has reached a crossroads, she said, because " the actions of the Kremlin are severely damaging the long-term interests of Russia and its people. More and more Russians understand this as well. They are marching for peace and freedom. And how does the Kremlin respond to this? By arresting thousands of them. But ultimately, the longing for peace and freedom cannot be silenced. There is another Russia besides Putin's tanks. And we extend our hand of friendship to this other Russia.”

According to her, " President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people are a true inspiration."

She said that today the EU and Ukraine are closer than ever. But there is still a long way to go.

  
