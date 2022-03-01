Zelenskyy calls on NATO to impose no-fly zone and demands security guarantees

Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful negotiations on a ceasefire can begin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Reuters.
During an interview in a heavily guarded government compound, Zelenskyy urged NATO members to impose a no fly zone to stop the Russian air force, saying this would be a preventative measure and not meant to drag the alliance into war with Russia.
Zelenskyy also said Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shuts the door on Ukraine's membership prospects.
“Our partners, if they are not ready to take Ukraine into NATO ... because Russia does not want Ukraine to be in NATO, should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.