Viva-MTS: Modernization of the network's central connection system to be carried out Tuesday night

On the night of March 1 to 2, modernization of the central interconnection system will begin as part of large-scale measures aimed at increasing the reliability and capacity of the Viva-MTS network.

The works will be carried out at night, during the period of the least congestion of the network, starting from 1:30, in order to avoid inconvenience to subscribers as far as possible.

In the course of modernization works, while using voice and data transmission services, some interruptions are possible in certain administrative areas of Yerevan and in Aragatsotn, Ararat and Syunik regions. There may also be delays in sending and receiving incoming and outgoing text messages until subscribers re-register online by changing their location.

Viva-MTS 24/7 contact center will operate in enhanced mode. The company's digital customer service platforms (Facebook page, messenger) are also ready to provide the necessary support.

