Erdogan: Turkey will support any NATO and EU enlargement
Erdogan: Turkey will support any NATO and EU enlargement
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Ukraine and Russia to immediately end hostilities and contribute to world peace, Reuters reported.

Asked about Ukraine's bid for European Union membership at a news conference in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey, which has been an EU candidate for decades, would support any NATO and EU expansion.

Erdogan called on the bloc to show the "same sensitivity" it showed for Kyiv's membership bid for Turkey's application, and slammed member states for being "not sincere". "Will you put Turkey on your agenda when someone attacks (us) too?" he said.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
