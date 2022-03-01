News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
European Parliament backs resolution granting Ukraine EU accession candidate status
European Parliament backs resolution granting Ukraine EU accession candidate status
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Parliament backed a resolution on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country for accession to the European Union.

According to UNIAN, the results of the vote for the corresponding resolution were announced by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. In particular, 637 EP deputies voted for, 13 MEPs voted against and 26 abstained.

The resolution is now transmitted to the EU's decision-making institutions and all member states.

The resolution “condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against and invasion of Ukraine, as well as the involvement of Belarus in this aggression.”

It calls on Russia “to terminate all military activities in Ukraine, unconditionally withdraw all military and paramilitary forces and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine, and fully respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognised borders.”

At the same time, the European Parliament in the resolution invited Russia and Ukraine to continue diplomatic efforts and also called on Russia to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia bans foreign currency exports over $10,000
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Additional Temporary Economic Measures...
 Turkey does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia
"The EU has not asked Turkey to join the sanctions...
 Prince Charles calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine brutal aggression
Members of the royal family rarely interfere in political affairs...
 Mexico not to impose any economic sanctions on Russia
"We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want...
 Zelenskyy: Biden rules out no-fly zone over Ukraine
In interviews with Reuters and CNN, the Ukrainian president repeated his request for NATO...
 Protest in Tbilisi demanding PM's resignation over Ukraine stance
The conditions were announced at a protest rally in central Tbilisi, which was joined by thousands of people...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos