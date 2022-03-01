Protest in Tbilisi demanding PM's resignation over Ukraine stance

In the background of the events in Ukraine, the Georgian opposition has made a number of political demands to the authorities of the country, the main of which is the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Novosti-Gruziya reported.

The conditions were announced at a protest rally in central Tbilisi, which was joined by thousands of people who consider the position of official Tbilisi on the Ukrainian crisis unacceptable.

"First, Irakli Garibashvili must leave... Second, we must move to concrete and effective steps to help Ukraine... Our third demand is that Georgia applies for EU membership immediately after they leave," Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the opposition party Droa, said at the rally.

She stressed that these demands have been agreed upon by "all social groups and all parties," and they will seek their fulfillment together.

After Khoshtaria's address the rally participants started chanting "Go away" to PM Garibashvili.

The rally is currently going on. Traffic on Rustaveli Avenue is paralyzed.

Rallies in support of Ukraine have been taking place in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities since 24 February, but they have never been political.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the withdrawal of the Ambassador from Georgia. He cited the obstruction of volunteers who wish to help Ukraine and the position of the Georgian government in refraining from joining sanctions against Russia.

The ruling party described the decision as "unjustified and very sad," and blamed the opposition for the situation.