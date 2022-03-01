Turkey does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told CNN Turk.
"The EU has not asked Turkey to join the sanctions. We have no intention to impose sanctions against Russia. We have commercial relations and we do not want to take steps that will harm our country," he said.
At the same time, Kalin believes that Russia has unrealistic demands. "Like recognition of Crimea, disarmament of Ukraine. From our point of view, these are unacceptable demands. Our focus is on ending this war, a negotiated ceasefire solution, the creation of a humanitarian corridor," he said.
"I don't want to be pessimistic, but the picture I see is not very promising. A very strong anti-Russian coalition has formed. But instead of deepening the war, they should initiate ceasefire negotiations," he added.