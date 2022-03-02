MFA sends representatives to Ukraine-bordering cities to assist on location those wishing to return to Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia would like to remind that citizens of the Republic of Armenia who, in light of the military actions in Ukraine, intend to return to Armenia, crossing the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, a visa obtained in advance for above-mentioned countries (Schengen visa in the case of Schengen countries) won't be required.
Meanwhile, in order to provide consular assistance and consultations on other issues to the citizens of Armenia, representatives of the Armenian Foreign Ministry were sent to Ukraine-bordering cities in the above-mentioned countries. Citizens in need can contact the respective numbers and email address.