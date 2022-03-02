News
EU ambassadors agree to ban 7 Russia banks from SWIFT
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

European Union ambassadors agreed to exclude seven Russian banks from the SWIFT financial-messaging system, but spared the nation’s biggest lender Sberbank PJSC and a bank part-owned by Russian natural gas giant Gazprom PJSC. VTB Bank PJSC and Bank Rossiya are among the banks that would face a ban from the messaging system that enables trillions of dollars worth of transactions around the world, according to officials familiar with the decision, Bloomberg reported.

The other institutions on the list are Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank PJSC, Sovcombank PJSC, and VEB.RF.

Some countries, including Poland, had pushed for more banks to be included in the measure, two of the people said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
