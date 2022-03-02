News
EU ambassadors to apply to European Commission to assess Ukraine's chances of EU membership
EU ambassadors to apply to European Commission to assess Ukraine's chances of EU membership
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

In a "mostly symbolic" decision, European Union (EU) ambassadors on Tuesday agreed to "call for an initial assessment of Ukraine's chances of joining the 27-nation bloc," Bloomberg reported.

The ambassadors will now report back to the European Commission to further identify the possibility of Ukrainian membership.

According to officials with knowledge of the matter, "EU leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's prospects at a summit in Paris on March 10-11."

Now that the ambassadors have called for an assessment, "it will be up to the commission to determine if [Ukraine] is ready to start the accession process," Bloomberg explains.

Afterward, EU member states will make the final call on whether or not to move forward, once presented with the commission's findings.
