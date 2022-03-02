Newspaper: Armenia ruling team is told to avoid making anti-Turkish statements

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Our source in the authorities’ circles says that in order to establish Armenian-Turkish relations, the Turkish side demands to close the page of the past and not to touch upon any conflict topic existing between the two peoples.
And this refers not only to the topic of the Armenian Genocide, but also to the events of the later period—in particular, the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war of 2020, and the references to the Turkish state among the culprits of that war.
The main demand of the Turks is to forget the past, close the black pages of history, not even remember 2020, and look forward to a bright Armenian-Turkish fraternal future.
The ruling team [of Armenia] was also told to review their lexicon and avoid making anti-Turkish statements.