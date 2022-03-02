Parliament debating on electing new President of Armenia

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia is continuing its regular four-day sessions Wednesday.
There are 29 matters on the agenda.
The election of the new President of Armenia is on the agenda today. The only candidate is Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is nominated by the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction, and currently serves as the Minister of High-Tech Industry.
According to the Armenian Constitution, at least two-thirds of the total number of votes of the MPs, or 81 votes in favor, are needed to elect the new President in the first round—but the parliament ruling majority faction has only 71 seats. In the second round, however, the President is elected by three-fifths of the lawmakers—in this case, by 64 votes in favor—, and therefore the votes of the majority faction legislators will be enough this time. The NA opposition factions have not nominated a candidate for the presidency.
The matter of electing a new member of the Central Bank is also on the agenda. The respective candidate is Levon Sahakyan, who nominated by the Civil Contract Faction, and is an adviser to NA speaker Alen Simonyan.