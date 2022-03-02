Turkey does not allow 3 Russia ships to cross its straits

Turkish authorities did not allow three Russian ships to cross the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, TASS reports.
"Turkey has demanded that Russia cancel the request to allow ships not included the Black Sea Fleet [of the Russian Navy] to cross the straits," the Turkish diplomat said.
According to him, the Russian side has agreed to this demand.
Cavusoglu had said Monday that Turkey had warned all countries that it will not allow warships to cross the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus. He had also stated that Turkey considers what is happening in Ukraine a "war," and therefore it plans to oversee the implementation of the Montreux Convention. As the Turkish FM had explained earlier, Turkey may close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles for warships, but even then Russia will have the right to use them to return its navy ships to their base. Moreover, if Turkey makes this decision, it will apply to Ukraine as well.