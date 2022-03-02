Legislature discussing matter of electing new Armenia President, opposition MPs leave sessions’ hall

The debates on the matter of the election of the new President of Armenia has started in the National Assembly (NA) Wednesday.

Hakob Arshakyan, deputy speaker and currently acting speaker of the NA, informed that by the written petition of 65 MPs, Vahagn Khachaturyan—who currently serves as the Minister of High-Tech Industry—was nominated for the post of the President of Armenia.

The opposition "Wit Honor" and "Armenia" Factions, which have not nominated a presidential candidate, left the sessions’ hall.

Presenting the track-record of Khachaturyan, Hayk Konjoryan, the leader of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the NA, noted that Khachaturyan had partaken in many programs toward the establishment of Armenia.

According to Konjoryan, Khachaturyan has proved that he can and deserves to hold the office of the President of Armenia. Konjoryan added that the “Civil Contract” Faction will unanimously vote for Vahagn Khachaturyan.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, on January 23, Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation from the post of President of Armenia.

According to the Armenian Constitution, at least two-thirds of the total number of votes of the MPs, or 81 votes in favor, are needed to elect the new President of Armenia in the first round—but the NA ruling majority faction has only 71 seats. In the second round, however, the President is elected by three-fifths of the lawmakers—in this case, by 65 votes in favor—, and therefore the votes of the majority faction legislators should be enough this time.