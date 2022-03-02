News
342 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
342 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning 342 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 420,498 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,493 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,617 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 755, the total respective number so far is 403,671, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,717—a drop by 433 from the previous day.

And 4,020 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,902,684 such tests have been performed to date.
Հայերեն and Русский
