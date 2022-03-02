News
Wednesday
March 02
News
Wednesday
March 02
US announces ban on Russia aircraft from its airspace
US announces ban on Russia aircraft from its airspace
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President Joe Biden announced during Tuesday night's State of the Union address that the US will ban Russian aircraft from US airspace, joining a growing number of countries who are closing their skies to Russia following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, CNN reported.

"Tonight I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," the US President said.

The US joins Canada and the European Union (EU) in closing off its airspace to Russian aircraft. Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the entire EU would close off its airspace to Russian planes, several European countries—including Germany, France and Italy—had already done so.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
