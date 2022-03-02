Armenia Presidential nominee: Cooperation between people, authorities cannot be effective in absence of information

Cooperation between the people and the authorities cannot be effective if people do not have enough information about the actions and programs of the government. Vahagn Khachaturyan—the only candidate for the vacant position of the President of Armenia, the serving Minister of High-Tech Industry, and the former mayor of the capital Yerevan—stated this during the debates on the election of the new President of Armenia at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly.
According to the presidential nominee, the unawareness of the people often becomes the basis for and cause of various political speculations.
"Sometimes unfounded expectations, and sometimes disappointment arise in people. There have been many achievements and losses during the 30 years of Armenia's independence. Among the irreversible losses one can note the people who died for the defense of the homeland," said Khachaturyan.
"I am confident that we will be able to create all the necessary conditions to return those who left the homeland permanently," the Armenian presidential candidate added.