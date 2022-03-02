MOD: Russia military rendered Kiev television tower broadcasting equipment inoperable

Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov informed that the Russian armed forces have rendered the broadcasting equipment of the television tower of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv inoperable, Gazeta reported.

"In order to suppress information attacks against Russia, strikes were made—with high-precision weapons—at the technological facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine and the 72nd General Center for Psychological Operations in the city of Kiev," the respective statement said.

It is noted that no residential buildings were damaged as a result of these strikes by the Russian armed forces.