Vahagn Khachaturyan wants to be President of all Armenia citizens

The Armenian authorities do not want me to be only their President. Rest assured, I do not want that either. Vahagn Khachaturyan—the only candidate for the vacant position of the President of Armenia, the serving Minister of High-Tech Industry, and the former mayor of the capital Yerevan—stated this during the debates on the election of the new President of Armenia at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly (NA)—and addressing the MPs of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA.
According to the presidential nominee, under the Constitution, he is obligated to be the President of all Armenian citizens—and even more.
"After all, when we talk about a 'national President,' we mean the institution of resolving national issues. I am ready to be just like that and play that role," Khachaturyan assured, adding that his candidacy was chosen taking into account that very circumstance.
At the same time, he admitted that if the cooperation with the parliament, the government, the society, and the civil sector of Armenia is not improved, the President will not be able to resolve all the socioeconomic and political issues facing the country.