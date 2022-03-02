Taiwan leaders to donate their monthly salary to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that she, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang will donate a month's salary to Ukraine's humanitarian aid, Reuters reported.

The President said that the determination of the people of Ukraine touched the whole world and the people of Taiwan too.

Thus, the president, vice president and prime minister express solidarity with Ukraine as Taiwan itself faces pressure from China.

This week, the Taiwanese authorities have already sent Ukraine the first batch of humanitarian aid in the form of 27 tons of medical supplies.