Wednesday
March 02
Wednesday
March 02
Armenia considerably improves indicator in World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2022 report
Armenia considerably improves indicator in World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2022 report
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2022 report (March, 2022) has been issued.

According to the report, Armenia has considerably improved its indicator to 87.5 points, compared to 82.5 points in 2021, establishing paternity leave, the World Bank Office in Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The report assesses the legal framework and regulations of 190 countries related to women's participation in economic life—and through eight indicators: Mobility, Workplace, Pay, Marriage, Parenthood, Entrepreneurship, Assets, and Pension.

The Women, Business and the Law 2022 report is accessible here.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
