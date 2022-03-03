News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Instagram has a new feature
Instagram has a new feature
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Instagram introduced the function of automatically generated subtitles for videos, according to the portal 9to5mac. This feature will be enabled by default.

Automatic subtitles are not yet available for Russian-speaking users, but Instagram plans to expand the list of languages ​​in the near future.

Subtitles are created using artificial intelligence, so the technology at the start will not be able to work perfectly. However, the company claims that the quality will improve as the AI ​​learns.

This will make the content accessible to deaf and hard of hearing users, as well as save time for authors. In addition, the introduction of automatic subtitles should appeal to users who prefer to watch videos without sound. According to invideo statistics, 92% of consumers watch videos with the sound off.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Whatsapp is getting a new feature
Users will be able to leave a reaction to the message in the form of an emoticon through a special menu...
 Nokia stops deliveries to Russia
“This is a complex situation that is rapidly evolving and we continue to evaluate it...
 Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine
Both calls and SMS messages will be free of charge...
 Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia
Samvel Martirosyan explained that this is possible if Armenia acts as a mediator in…
 Youtube crashed worldwide
Residents of Russia, Germany, France, Poland and a number of other countries faced problems...
 Trump launches Truth Social app
The application is available for download, but it is not yet possible to use it....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos