Instagram has a new feature

Instagram introduced the function of automatically generated subtitles for videos, according to the portal 9to5mac. This feature will be enabled by default.
Automatic subtitles are not yet available for Russian-speaking users, but Instagram plans to expand the list of languages in the near future.
Subtitles are created using artificial intelligence, so the technology at the start will not be able to work perfectly. However, the company claims that the quality will improve as the AI learns.
This will make the content accessible to deaf and hard of hearing users, as well as save time for authors. In addition, the introduction of automatic subtitles should appeal to users who prefer to watch videos without sound. According to invideo statistics, 92% of consumers watch videos with the sound off.