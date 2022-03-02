News
Presidential nominee: Armenia President institution’s opportunities can be used in order to return POWs
Presidential nominee: Armenia President institution’s opportunities can be used in order to return POWs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The institution of the President of Armenia is representative, and therefore, its opportunities can and should be used in order to return prisoners of war. Vahagn Khachaturyan—the only candidate for the vacant position of the President of Armenia, the serving Minister of High-Tech Industry, and the former mayor of the capital Yerevan—stated this during the debates on the election of the new President of Armenia at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly.

The presidential nominee, however, added that the return of the captives and the determining of the fate of the missing are in the focus of the Armenian government and persons in charge.

"The President's efforts must complement the steps that are already being taken," he explained.

Also, Khachaturyan expressed confidence that the respective joint and coordinated work by all state agencies of Armenia will yield results.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
