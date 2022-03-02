News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan, Armen Gevorgyan trial judge denies defense's motion to petition to Armenia Constitutional Court
Robert Kocharyan, Armen Gevorgyan trial judge denies defense's motion to petition to Armenia Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Judge Anna Danibekyan, who is presiding over the Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—, on Wednesday denied the defense's motion to petition to the Constitutional Court.

Kocharyan's defense lawyer Hayk Alumyan had motioned to petition to the Constitutional Court—and due to the ambiguity of the accusation against his client. He had argued that the reason for petitioning to the Constitutional Court was the legislative gap in the Criminal Code of Armenia. According to him, the Code does not enable the court to explain the accusation when it is not clearly stated, but it does not impose an obligation on the prosecution to explain it. At the same time, the lawyer had motioned the suspension of the case.

The next court session is scheduled for March 15.

Along the lines of the aforesaid criminal case, Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan are charged with taking bribes—and based on the respective testimony of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Judge considers Armenia former deputy PM, now MP Armen Gevorgyan's absence from courtroom ‘disrespectful’
Gevorgyan told the court that he needs to return to today’s National Assembly sitting, adding that attending this sitting was his constitutional duty…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan criminal case trial resuming
At the last session, Kocharyan's defense lawyer had motioned to petition to the Constitutional Court—and due to the ambiguity of the accusation…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I have always said that I do not understand what they are accusing me of
The wording of the accusation is not clear to me from the moment of filing the accusation…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court session reconvenes
Part of the indictment against them was read at the previous hearing…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I do not understand essence of accusation
He said that the actions of which he is accused are not clear…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan case trial: Prosecution reading indictment
According to this indictment, in 2008, businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan had petitioned to high-ranking Armenian officials to…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos