Robert Kocharyan, Armen Gevorgyan trial judge denies defense's motion to petition to Armenia Constitutional Court

Judge Anna Danibekyan, who is presiding over the Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—, on Wednesday denied the defense's motion to petition to the Constitutional Court.

Kocharyan's defense lawyer Hayk Alumyan had motioned to petition to the Constitutional Court—and due to the ambiguity of the accusation against his client. He had argued that the reason for petitioning to the Constitutional Court was the legislative gap in the Criminal Code of Armenia. According to him, the Code does not enable the court to explain the accusation when it is not clearly stated, but it does not impose an obligation on the prosecution to explain it. At the same time, the lawyer had motioned the suspension of the case.

The next court session is scheduled for March 15.

Along the lines of the aforesaid criminal case, Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan are charged with taking bribes—and based on the respective testimony of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan.