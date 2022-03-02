News
Wednesday
March 02
News
Wednesday
March 02
US drafts bill to phase out Russian oil
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

A group of American Republican senators has prepared a bill to stop the United States from importing Russian oil. In a joint statement published on Senator Roger Marshall's website, the authors of the bill call on the United States to restore independence in the energy sector and stop funding the military machine of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. President Biden needs to restart America's energy production and stop funding Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine by buying crude oil from Russia. Under the previous administration, our country was energy independent, but President Biden reversed course and turned hostile countries like Russia into America's gas station, the statement said.

The document notes that in 2021, the United States imported almost 700,000 barrels of oil from Russia daily. The senators emphasize that this must be ended, and as a solution they propose to increase oil and gas production in the United States itself.

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine must be a wake-up call to the Biden administration to maximize home-grown energy and not diminish America's energy independence,” said Sen. Moran.

“Russia is America’s third largest supplier of oil. Each day the U.S. and our European allies are sending hundreds of millions of dollars to Russia for its energy resources.

We can no longer subsidize Russian aggression. We need an all-of-the-above approach to energy independence, and it can’t be accomplished without enabling our oil and gas producers to play a larger role.

The Biden administration must reinstate the Keystone XL Pipeline and promote sensible solutions that boost jobs at home and keep money out of the pockets of our adversaries.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
