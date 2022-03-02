Gas prices in Europe soar above $ 2,200 and update historical maximum

The cost of natural gas in Europe broke records in 2021 and exceeded $2,200 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London ICE exchange.
A thousand cubic meters of resource for delivery in April was trading at $2,202 on the Dutch TTF hub. Since the opening of trading on Wednesday, gas has risen in price by more than 51%.
The current price of fuel is the absolute maximum in the history of trading. The previous record of $2,190 was set in December 2021.
Gas prices in Europe began to rise against the backdrop of recent anti-Russian sanctions, as well as reports from foreign companies about withdrawing from joint projects with Russia.