News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Gas prices in Europe soar above $ 2,200 and update historical maximum
Gas prices in Europe soar above $ 2,200 and update historical maximum
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The cost of natural gas in Europe broke records in 2021 and exceeded $2,200 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London ICE exchange.

A thousand cubic meters of resource for delivery in April was trading at $2,202 on the Dutch TTF hub. Since the opening of trading on Wednesday, gas has risen in price by more than 51%.

The current price of fuel is the absolute maximum in the history of trading. The previous record of $2,190 was set in December 2021.

Gas prices in Europe began to rise against the backdrop of recent anti-Russian sanctions, as well as reports from foreign companies about withdrawing from joint projects with Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US 'very open' to imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas industry
She added that Washington is weighing their possible impact...
 US drafts bill to phase out Russian oil
U.S. President Biden needs to restart America's energy production and stop funding Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine by buying crude oil from Russia...
 Italy PM: Italy can cope without gas supplies from Russia
Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he would visit Algeria on Monday with a view to increase gas supplies...
 Natural gas price to rise in Armenia as of April 1
The Public Services Regulatory Commission made the relevant decision…
 Oil rises in price
The price of May futures for Brent crude grew by 1.01%, to $98.96 per barrel...
 Europe gas prices exceed $1450 per 1000 cubic meters
TTF futures were trading at $1,447.7 at the opening of the trading session ...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos