Presidential candidate: Armenia must see its future in unity with diaspora

We must see our future in unity with the Armenian diaspora. Vahagn Khachaturyan—the only candidate for the vacant position of the President of Armenia, the serving Minister of High-Tech Industry, and the former mayor of the capital Yerevan—stated this during the debates on the election of the new President of Armenia at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly.
According to him, taking into account the importance of Armenia for Armenians all over the world, the issues of Armenian identity should become shared for everyone.
"That is, we must see our future in unity. We must build our future together—revealing the problems that we can resolve through joint efforts," Khachaturyan explained.
As per the presidential candidate, it is necessary to ensure the preservation of Armenian identity, language and culture, and all these are tasks that must be carried out jointly.
"And the institution of the President [of Armenia] can play an important role in this matter. However, everything must be done within the framework of the powers defined by the Constitution, and in cooperation with all branches of power," Vahagn Khachaturyan added.