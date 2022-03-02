News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Blinken calls into question Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council
Blinken calls into question Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US Secretary of State questioned Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council after its invasion of Ukraine, Antony Blinken, in a video message to the UN Council, called Moscow's actions on the territory of a neighboring state a terrible violation of human rights, Radio Sbovoda reports.

The head of the State Department also said that the world community should call on Russia to stop hostilities in the neighboring country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also participated in the event via video link. In his speech, he noted that Russia treats the Ukrainian people with unfailing respect and does not intend to infringe on their interests.

He called the Kremlin’s actions against the neighboring state an end to the attempts of temporary workers who illegally seized power to betray the fundamental interests of the Ukrainian people and to please the West, turn their country into anti-Russia” as the meaning of their existence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: Dubai-based Mashreq bank suspends lending to financial institutions from Russia
Reuters notes that earlier Middle Eastern banks did not limit their presence in the Russian financial market due to fears of falling under US and EU sanctions...
 US 'very open' to imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas industry
She added that Washington is weighing their possible impact...
 Malta stops granting citizenship, passports to applicants from Russia and Belarus
The Mediterranean island began selling passports in 2014 under what is officially called citizenship by investment...
 Deputy PM: Armenians of Ukraine are in focus of attention of our government
The current processes and issues related to Armenians from Ukraine...
 Kazakhstan to discuss anti-crisis action plan amid tightening anti-Russian sanctions
Kazakhstan will discuss an anti-crisis action plan to deal with the aggravation of the geopolitical situation...
 Spain to supply offensive weapons to Ukraine
He added that Spain has always considered the special operation of Russian troops in Ukraine an attack on Europe...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos