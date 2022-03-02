Blinken calls into question Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council

The US Secretary of State questioned Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council after its invasion of Ukraine, Antony Blinken, in a video message to the UN Council, called Moscow's actions on the territory of a neighboring state a terrible violation of human rights, Radio Sbovoda reports.
The head of the State Department also said that the world community should call on Russia to stop hostilities in the neighboring country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also participated in the event via video link. In his speech, he noted that Russia treats the Ukrainian people with unfailing respect and does not intend to infringe on their interests.
He called the Kremlin’s actions against the neighboring state an end to the attempts of temporary workers who illegally seized power to betray the fundamental interests of the Ukrainian people and to please the West, turn their country into anti-Russia” as the meaning of their existence.