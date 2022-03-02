News
After success in Ukraine, Russia's target will be Kars and Ardahan, says Turkey party leader
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The leader of the nationalist Great Unity Party (BBP), a partner of Turkey's ruling coalition, has called on the Turkish authorities to fight against Russia.

Reflecting on the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict, BBP chairman Mustafa Destici stated that Turkey should support Ukraine the most, Yeni Akit reported.

"If Russia is not stopped today and if it succeeds in Ukraine, then Russia's next target is the Turkish states—Kars and Ardahan [Provinces]. If you see Russia on our borders later, do not be surprised," said the Turkish party leader.
Հայերեն and Русский
