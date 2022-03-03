News
Whatsapp is getting a new feature
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

WhatsApp is working on a new way to leave a reaction to the messages of the interlocutor, the WABetaInfo service writes about this.

Users will be able to leave a reaction to the message in the form of an emoticon through a special menu. To open it, the user will need to click the arrow that appears when you hover over the right corner of the message.

An alternative response option will be available for the PC version of the messenger. The classic method involves the presence of a reaction button opposite the interlocutor's message.

Both options are already available for beta testers, other users will be able to use the feature after the next update.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
