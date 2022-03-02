Spain to supply offensive weapons to Ukraine

The Kingdom of Spain will provide Ukraine with offensive weapons, RIA Novosti reports, referring to the words of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who addressed the Congress of Deputies.
He added that Spain has always considered the special operation of Russian troops in Ukraine an attack on Europe, on European principles and values. Therefore, his country supported the activation of the European Peace Fund for the supply of defensive and offensive weapons by the European Union to Ukraine. Spain is the fourth donor to this fund.
He also expressed his confidence that a coordinated and unified European response should be given to the threat to Europe.