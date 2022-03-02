News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Spain to supply offensive weapons to Ukraine
Spain to supply offensive weapons to Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

 The Kingdom of Spain will provide Ukraine with offensive weapons, RIA Novosti reports, referring to the words of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who addressed the Congress of Deputies.

He added that Spain has always considered the special operation of Russian troops in Ukraine an attack on Europe, on European principles and values. Therefore, his country supported the activation of the European Peace Fund for the supply of defensive and offensive weapons by the European Union to Ukraine. Spain is the fourth donor to this fund.

He also expressed his confidence that a coordinated and unified European response should be given to the threat to Europe.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: Dubai-based Mashreq bank suspends lending to financial institutions from Russia
Reuters notes that earlier Middle Eastern banks did not limit their presence in the Russian financial market due to fears of falling under US and EU sanctions...
 US 'very open' to imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas industry
She added that Washington is weighing their possible impact...
 Malta stops granting citizenship, passports to applicants from Russia and Belarus
The Mediterranean island began selling passports in 2014 under what is officially called citizenship by investment...
 Deputy PM: Armenians of Ukraine are in focus of attention of our government
The current processes and issues related to Armenians from Ukraine...
 Kazakhstan to discuss anti-crisis action plan amid tightening anti-Russian sanctions
Kazakhstan will discuss an anti-crisis action plan to deal with the aggravation of the geopolitical situation...
 Johnson and Zelenskyy agree to extend sanctions against Russia
Johnson told President Zelenskyy in a phone talk that the UK was convening members of the UN General Assembly...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos