American wellness' Paceline releases a credit card that rewards you for working out
Region:World News
Theme: Society

 The American wellness company Paceline has released an unusual bank card Visa Signature Paceline, which will reward its owners for physical activity, according to Zdnet. So, for example, the basic cashback for this card is 1.5%, but it can be doubled if you spend at least 150 minutes in training per week.

The intensity of training is attached to the client's account using a special application and a smart watch that can record a person's physical activity. These include Paceline Apple Watch, Garmin or Fitbit. The company does not report support for devices from other brands.

Paceline does not impose restrictions on the types of training for Visa Signature Paceline customers. It is enough for the company that the client has an increased heart rate for at least 150 minutes a week.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
