Belarus MFA: Preparations for Russia-Ukraine talks are being finalized
Belarus MFA: Preparations for Russia-Ukraine talks are being finalized
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the preparations for the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are at the final stage and that Minsk is ready to make all the necessary efforts.

"We have repeatedly stated that we are ready to do everything possible to arrange meeting at any time. A few finishing touches left. The Belarusian side is prepared for any progression of events. The main thing now is for delegations to come to the agreement," Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
