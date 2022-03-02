Armenia presidential nominee not offended by parliamentary opposition

I am not offended by the opposition, which boycotted the discussion of the matter of the election of the President of Armenia. Vahagn Khachaturyan—the only candidate for the vacant position of the President of Armenia, the serving Minister of High-Tech Industry, and the former mayor of the capital Yerevan—stated this during the debates on the election of the new President of Armenia at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly (NA).

He urged the MPs of the ruling majority faction in the NA not to forget that a certain part of Armenia’s population had voted for the opposition.

"The protesting forces have certain obligations to their voters. In order to fulfill their obligations in this regard, they still have to start a dialogue with the ruling power," Khachaturyan said.

As reported earlier, the opposition in the NA—namely, the "Armenia" and the "With Honor" Factions—have boycotted the debates on the election of the new President of Armenia at Wednesday’s session of the legislature.