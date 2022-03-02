News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Global Finance Names Ameriabank “Best Investment Bank” in Armenia
Global Finance Names Ameriabank “Best Investment Bank” in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Global Finance reputable magazine has published the list of winners of the World’s Best Investment Banks 2022 Award, naming Ameriabank the “Best Investment Bank in Armenia” for the seventh year in a row.  

The winners of the reputable award were selected based on the input from industry experts and a series of criteria, including the market share of banks according to 2021 data, the number and size of deals, services and advice, structuring capabilities, distribution network, capabilities and efforts to address market conditions, innovation, pricing, after-market performance of underwritings and market reputation.

“Investment banks are playing a leading role in reshaping the world economy as the pandemic progresses,” - said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “It is more important than ever for companies to understand the specialties and skills that investment banks bring to the table. Global Finance’s Investment Bank Awards are a powerful resource on the leading institutions in this sector.”

The list of award winners and other details will be published in the April 2022 print and digital editions, as well as online at GFMag.com.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: Dubai-based Mashreq bank suspends lending to financial institutions from Russia
Reuters notes that earlier Middle Eastern banks did not limit their presence in the Russian financial market due to fears of falling under US and EU sanctions...
 Bloomberg names Russian banks EU plans to disconnect from SWIFT
The European Union is discussing the possibility of disconnecting from the SWIFT system...
 SWIFT says it expects list of Russian banks to disconnect
SWIFT announced that it expects a list of Russian banks to be disconnected...
 United States impose new sanctions against Central Bank of Russia
The United States has imposed new sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia...
 UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and wealthy individuals
"Any assets they hold in the UK will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling...
 Ameriabank receives another IFC award in trade-finance sector
IFC awards its best international partners for the excellence and efficient cooperation. ..
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos