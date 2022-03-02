Wearing face masks no longer mandatory in Armenia

The requirement to wear face masks indoors has been lifted in Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Health.
The ministry said in a statement issued Wednesday that the coronavirus situation in Armenia is stable.
Taking into account this change in the situation, the Ministry of Health has launched the easing of respective restrictions.
The requirement to wear face masks indoors has been lifted in Armenia, except for in medical facilities.
The change will takes effect as of Thursday.