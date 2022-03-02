Sydney residents evacuated due to devastating flooding

An unprecedented flood began in Australia.
According to The Guardian, the towns of Ballina and Lismore in New South Wales were hit the hardest.
Meteorologists predict a continuation of the natural disaster, assuming that the current events last happened on the continent more than 500 years ago - before the colonization of Australia began.
The authorities organize the evacuation of local residents from the regions most affected by the disaster. On March 1, the evacuation of residents of several areas of one of the largest cities in the country, Sydney, was announced.