Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
China to not join sanctions against Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

China will not join sanctions against Russia imposed by the West, the country's banking regulator said.

"As far as financial sanctions are concerned, we do not approve of these, especially the unilaterally launched sanctions because they do not work well and have no legal grounds," Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a news conference.

"We will not participate in such sanctions. We will continue to maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with relevant parties," he said.

"The impact of sanctions on China's economy and financial sector has not been too significant so far," he said. "Overall they will not have much impact (on China) even in the future," Guo said, citing the resilience of China's economy and financial sector.

 
Հայերեն and Русский
