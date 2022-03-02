European Commission studying whether crypto assets are used to circumvent Russian sanctions

The European Commission is looking into whether crypto assets are being used to circumvent financial sanctions imposed on Russian banks, a senior European Union official said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Trading volumes between the Russian ruble and the Tether cryptocurrency surged on Monday as the local currency fell to an all-time low due to Western sanctions.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance, however, has blocked the accounts of all Russian clients that are subject to sanctions.
A senior EU official said the EU was aware that crypto assets were a possible workaround to avoid sanctions. According to the official, the European Commission has studied press reports about crypto assets, and also received information directly.